In the United States, Democrats, who won strong majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate after the midterm elections, plan to tighten oversight of President Donald Trump’s administration’s immigration policy and the activities of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Guardian reports.

New Democratic chairs of congressional committees will be able to issue subpoenas and hold public hearings. According to the publication, lawmakers plan to call Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, border official Tom Homan, and former Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino to testify.

Investigations and restrictions

Democrats may also hold hearings in cities where they want to present evidence of possible violations by agency employees, as well as continue visits to ICE detention centers. Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, who is likely to chair the House Homeland Security Committee, said ICE’s activities must be restricted because of what he described as the agency’s illegal and unchecked actions.

Democrats’ first legislative proposals are more restrained: they provide for a ban on masks for ICE employees and mandatory use of body cameras while on duty. Some Democrats support abolishing ICE, but The Guardian considers such a scenario unlikely because of differences between the party’s progressive and moderate wings.

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Obstacles to legislation and changes in the states

Even with control of both chambers of Congress, Democrats will face a possible presidential veto and the Senate filibuster procedure, which requires at least 60 votes to overcome. Among possible legislative steps, the publication names cutting or withholding part of ICE funding, limiting the operation of detention centers, and restoring temporary protected status for certain groups of migrants.

The Trump administration ended temporary protected status for about one million people from more than a dozen nationalities, including Haitians and Afghans. Lawmakers may also try to agree on a path to citizenship for migrants who arrived in the United States as children and are known as Dreamers.

At the state and city levels, Democrats may limit local police cooperation with ICE and join lawsuits against federal government policies. In Texas, Democrats, according to The Guardian, won a US Senate seat, the offices of governor and attorney general, as well as control of the state House of Representatives.

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