In the United States, the Democratic National Committee plans to hold 12 presidential debates as part of the primaries ahead of the 2028 election. The first debate is scheduled for June 2027, The Hill reports.

Debate schedule

Under the committee’s plan, five debates will take place in 2027, with another seven in 2028, the year of the presidential election. Following the June 2027 debate, the next one is to be held in July. The final debate of the cycle is scheduled for March 2028.

The Democratic National Committee said it reserves the right to adjust the schedule as needed. The venues and media partners for the first two debates are expected to be announced in January 2027. If there are many candidates, the early debates may be held over two consecutive evenings.

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Requirements for candidates

Debate planning will be led by Democratic National Committee senior debate adviser Minyon Moore and the committee’s executive director, Roger Lau. The team will also include advisers and staff who took part in previous Democratic presidential campaigns.

Candidates will be able to qualify based on criteria similar to those used during the 2020 election cycle, including polling results and the level of fundraising from grassroots donors. The exact requirements for the June and July 2027 debates are promised to be released in January.

Participants will also have to sign and comply with a pledge for a fair campaign, including condemning spending of “dark money” during the primaries. Democrats plan to involve influencers and content creators in the debates to increase the audience for broadcasts.

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