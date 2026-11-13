Democrats in the United States, who are preparing to take control of Congress in 2027, plan to bring a ban on members of Congress trading individual stocks before lawmakers in the first weeks of the new session. Other stated priorities include responding to rising consumer costs, healthcare affordability and ending the war in Iran, The Independent reports.

Ban on stock trading

Democratic Senator from Hawaii Brian Schatz said that a ban on stock trading by members of Congress is among the party's key plans for early January. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become the next speaker of the House, also named it one of his top priorities.

Trading in individual stocks by lawmakers has long sparked outrage among voters from both parties. Critics point out that members of Congress take part in drafting policy decisions that can affect companies' market value.

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Seeking Republican support

Democrats expect to enlist Republicans in supporting certain initiatives. Republican Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley said he supports a ban on stock trading by lawmakers, an increase in the federal minimum wage and the restoration of funding for rural hospitals. According to him, a bill to restrict trading is already under consideration in the Senate.

Schatz also listed restoring funding for Medicaid — the federal health insurance program for low-income Americans and people with disabilities — among the priorities. Democratic Senator from Georgia Raphael Warnock, who will seek re-election in 2028, added ending the war in Iran, repealing tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump and renewing healthcare subsidies that have expired to the list.

Democrats are projected to have at least 255 seats in the House of Representatives versus 169 for Republicans, and at least 55 seats in the Senate versus 44. Final vote-counting results in Alaska could give Democrats one more Senate seat. Most legislation in the Senate requires overcoming the 60-vote procedural threshold, so Democrats will need the support of at least four Republicans.

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