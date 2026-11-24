A group of about two dozen Democrats in the US House of Representatives expressed serious concern over the nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence-based tool to assist air traffic controllers. The US Federal Aviation Administration deployed the system across the country on November 10.

Questions about testing

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the Democrats were led by Representative Rick Larsen, the top Democrat on the House Transportation Committee. The lawmakers called the expansion of the system abrupt and said it had largely not been tested.

In a letter to the FAA, they said they had not received meaningful information confirming that the system had been properly validated before its nationwide deployment. The lawmakers sent the agency a list of questions and asked for responses by November 30.

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Use in Washington

In September, the FAA began using the AI software system in the Washington area. It uses predictive analytics to improve flight management.

The agency signed a 12-year contract worth $875 million with Air Space Intelligence.

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