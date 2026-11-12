US Democrats call for bipartisan immigration deal — Dawn

Democrats in the US Congress have called on Republicans to reach a bipartisan immigration deal that would provide for changes to the immigration enforcement policy of President Donald Trump’s administration and legal status for immigrants who have long lived in the country. Dawn reports.

Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, including lawmakers elected last week, held a press conference near the Capitol in Washington. They were joined by both progressive and centrist Democrats, who view the election results as an opportunity to return to discussing immigration reform.

Call for negotiations

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, whose district includes the border city of El Paso, Texas, said that sweeping reform cannot be passed without Republican support. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego called on both parties to reach an agreement before the end of the current Congress session or continue negotiations in the next one.

Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia proposed starting with the Dream and Promise Act. According to her, this bill could become the foundation for broader changes after Democrats take control of Congress in January.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Limiting cooperation with ICE

The call for a federal agreement coincided with decisions by Democratic state and city administrations to limit the involvement of local law enforcement in enforcing federal civil immigration rules. Houston Mayor John Whitmire barred city police from contacting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement over administrative immigration warrants during routine traffic stops and the handling of minor nonviolent violations.

Police will be able to contact ICE if a person is being booked into custody for a new offense carrying possible imprisonment and has an administrative immigration warrant. The order also eliminates the requirement for officers to wait for extended periods for ICE agents at the site of a stop or detention.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger ordered state law enforcement agencies to end agreements with ICE under the 287(g) program. In Maryland, Governor Wes Moore signed a law ending such partnerships, requiring nine sheriff’s offices to withdraw from the agreements. In New York, existing arrangements for holding people in local facilities for federal civil immigration detention are due to end by November 25.

In January, Democrats are expected to use their new leadership of congressional committees to examine the practices of the US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, including conditions in which immigrants are held. At the same time, they need broader support to reverse Trump’s key immigration decisions: the president can veto legislation, and Senate rules make it difficult to pass major initiatives without Republican consent.

Read us on