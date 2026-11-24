Democrats in the US House of Representatives who are examining Donald Trump Jr.’s business activities have sent document requests to four companies connected to the venture fund 1789 Capital. The US president’s son is a partner in the fund, The Independent reports.

The letters were released by Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin, who is due to chair the House Judiciary Committee next year. He requested a complete set of correspondence and other communications between these companies, 1789 Capital and the fund’s leadership.

Which companies are covered by the request

The requests concern the prediction markets platform Polymarket, vaping products brand Juul, online gun retailer GrabAGun, and manufacturing company Hadrian Automation.

Raskin’s office said the review is intended to establish whether Trump Jr. and his business partners helped steer federal contracts or regulatory decisions in favor of companies in which they had a significant financial interest. Lawmakers are also examining whether they may have used advance information about such decisions to invest and make a profit.

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Details of the review and reactions

Raskin noted that before Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, Polymarket was effectively unable to operate in the United States and was under federal scrutiny. In July 2025, regulators concluded that investigation and approved the company’s acquisition of a US platform, clearing the way for its return to the US market. The following month, 1789 Capital announced a strategic investment in Polymarket, which media outlets estimated at tens of millions of dollars.

According to Raskin, the fund invested $5 million in Juul several months before authorities eased restrictions on the sale of some of the brand’s products. Hadrian Automation, the congressman said, received nearly $1 billion in US government contracts after 1789 Capital acquired a stake in the company.

1789 Capital attorney Bill Burck said the fund had already responded to Raskin in September and pointed out errors in his understanding of the company’s operations. He called the requests personal attacks unsupported by evidence. Juul said it was prepared to cooperate with Congress, while a GrabAGun representative called the claims in Raskin’s letter baseless. Representatives of Trump Jr., Polymarket and Hadrian Automation did not respond to requests for comment.

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