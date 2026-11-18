Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have requested documents from investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald as part of a review into a possible conflict of interest involving Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Lawmakers want to determine whether the company’s positions and commercial interests related to Nvidia could have influenced Lutnick’s decisions on export controls for advanced AI chips that may have ended up in China.

As CNBC reports, the letter demanding the documents was sent by House members Jamie Raskin, Gregory Meeks, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. They addressed Brandon Lutnick, who, together with Kyle Lutnick, took over leadership of Cantor Fitzgerald after their father joined President Donald Trump’s administration in February 2025.

Questions about chip exports

In the letter, the Democrats cited media reports that Lutnick allegedly obstructed the imposition of restrictions against Singaporean technology company Megaspeed and other entities suspected of redirecting advanced Nvidia chips to China. The New York Times wrote in October 2025 that the U.S. Department of Commerce was examining Megaspeed’s ties to Beijing, while Axios reported on November 11 that Lutnick may have blocked restrictive measures.

The Democrats said that such conduct, if the media reports are confirmed, could have resulted in restricted AI chips worth billions of dollars being redirected to China. They also suggested that the delay in taking action could have supported Nvidia’s share price and prevented substantial losses for Cantor Fitzgerald.

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Cantor Fitzgerald’s position

At the time Lutnick was confirmed for the post, Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly held an Nvidia position valued at approximately $1.2 billion, one of the largest for its clients. CNBC’s analysis of regulatory filings showed that from September 2025 to March 2026, the volume of Nvidia positions declared by the company fell by nearly 50%.

Cantor Fitzgerald called the Democrats’ letter inaccurate and rejected claims that its activities influenced government decisions. The company said it does not have a material proprietary position in Nvidia and that the shares were primarily held to hedge clients’ equity swap transactions. According to CNBC, there is no known evidence that Lutnick’s sons had advance or insider information about Nvidia or investigations related to it.

The lawmakers demanded that Cantor Fitzgerald preserve all documents and communications related to the matter and confirm by November 30 that it had taken such steps. Separately, Republicans in Congress are also demanding explanations regarding the possible illegal movement of chips through Megaspeed and its affiliated company Speedmatrix.

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