In the United States, Democrats won every statewide race in Arizona and, for the first time since 1966, secured the so-called political trifecta — control of the executive branch and the state legislature. Republicans, who in 2016 controlled the governor’s office, both of Arizona’s seats in the US Senate and held a majority in the legislature, have now been left without power at the state level, The Guardian reports.

Democrats won every office on the ballot, from governor to mine inspector. Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs, who was considered vulnerable ahead of the election, defeated Republican Congressman Andy Biggs by more than 10 percentage points. Biggs is a longtime supporter of the Make America Great Again movement.

Gina Swoboda, the former chair of the Arizona Republican Party who ran for secretary of state this year, lost the Republican primary to Alexander Kolodin. According to the publication, Kolodin was involved in efforts to overturn the results of Arizona’s 2020 presidential election. In the general election, he lost to incumbent Democrat Adrian Fontes.

Independent voters turned away from Republicans

Republicans retain an advantage over Democrats of about 300,000 registered voters. At the same time, independent voters make up the largest share of Arizona’s electorate and often determine the outcome of races. This time, they mostly voted against Republican Party candidates.

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Former Arizona House Speaker Kirk Adams said the party needs to change or it could remain in the minority for a long time. He linked the defeat to an internal party debate over the role of the MAGA movement, which helped Donald Trump win presidential elections twice.

Disputes over the party’s future course

Some Republicans place responsibility for the defeat on party leadership and outside political groups, including Turning Point Action and Arizona’s far-right Freedom Caucus. Swoboda believes Republican candidates did not focus on issues that concerned voters, including rising prices and an unwanted war.

Other party representatives are convinced that the midterm election result will not necessarily be repeated in 2028, when the presidential race will take place. Turning Point Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer said that in a number of states, moderate Republican candidates lost more support than conservative ones. He also urged the party to decide in advance on a candidate to run against incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly and to work more actively with voters who do not vote regularly.

Former party executive director Kurt Davis said Republicans should return to voter registration, communicating with voters and recruiting candidates. Arizona Republican Party Chair Sergio Arellano promised after the election to analyze what worked and what needs improvement.

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