Democrats have won a US Senate seat from North Carolina for the first time since 2008, as well as securing five seats in the House of Representatives. They also retained the seat in the state's first district, which Republicans had sought to win after electoral district boundaries were redrawn, The Guardian reports.

Among the districts won by Democrats was that of Republican Richard Hudson, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, who coordinated the campaign to re-elect the party's candidates. According to the outlet, this is the first time the head of this committee has lost a general election.

As of Monday, the Associated Press had not yet called winners in four House races, although Democrats were leading in two of them. North Carolina's state House of Representatives came under Democratic control for the first time in more than a decade. Republicans retained a one-seat advantage in the state Senate, where a recount was to take place.

Mobilization problems

North Carolina Democratic Party chair Anderson Clayton said that Republicans took voters for granted and relied too heavily on redistricting. She also linked the Democrats' success to younger candidates and grassroots work, including in rural districts.

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Felice Pate, a Republican member of the Republican National Committee from the state, acknowledged problems with mobilizing supporters. According to her, the party considered some districts safe for itself. She noted that the Republicans' victory in 2024 relied heavily on new and independent voters, young men from ethnic minorities, and students.

Results in traditionally Republican areas

In traditionally Republican Davidson County in the central part of the state, electoral sentiment shifted by 16 percentage points in favor of Democrats compared with 2024, according to NBC Decision Desk. Although most county voters supported Republicans, the sixth congressional district, of which it is part, went to Democrats.

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper defeated Republican candidate Michael Whatley, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, by nearly 20 percentage points. Republicans had expected Cooper to win: in October, the largest political action committee supporting Senate Republicans canceled the rest of its planned advertising in the state.

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