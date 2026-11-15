In Israel, the Democrats party said that its representative will chair a special Knesset committee that will advance legislation to repeal key provisions of the judicial reform adopted by the previous coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the Jerusalem Post, the committee is to be established this week.

Which provisions are planned for repeal

The committee is to consider repealing a law that significantly weakened the role of the attorney general, as well as changes to the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee. These changes increased political influence over judicial appointments. The relevant laws were adopted during the previous Knesset term amid a prolonged conflict between the government, the judicial system and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The Democrats said that the MK's bill was exempted from the standard 45-day waiting period after its submission, which is intended to speed up the legislative process. After consideration by the committee, the document is to be brought to a preliminary vote in the Knesset plenary. For final adoption, it must pass three more readings.

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Agreement with Eisenkot's party

The appointment of a Democrats representative as chair of the special committee was part of an agreement with the Yashar party, led by Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot. Democrats leader Yair Golan called this the beginning of a restoration process and said he intended to repeal the judicial reform, strengthen the independence of the judicial system and protect media freedom.

The bloc led by Eisenkot also secured a number of key appointments in parliamentary committees. The Knesset House Committee approved the appointment of Yisrael Beiteinu party chairman Avigdor Lieberman as interim chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and MK Liran Avisar Ben-Horin as chair of the Finance Committee. Final votes on these appointments, according to the publication, are scheduled for Monday.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Eisenkot's bloc has 67 seats in the Knesset, including 19 mandates held by Arab parties, while Netanyahu's bloc has 53. Israel's new government has not yet been formed.

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