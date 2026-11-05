In the US midterm elections, Democrats won hundreds of seats in state legislatures. According to The Guardian, the party gained 258 seats, took control of 11 legislative chambers from Republicans and deprived the Republican Party of supermajorities in 10 states. Vote counting in some races is still ongoing.

A new balance in the states

According to Chaz Nuttycombe, executive director of the State Navigate organization, Democrats established six new states with full party control of government. In Arizona, the party had not held such control for 60 years; in Pennsylvania, not since the 1990s; and in Wisconsin, not since its 2010 defeat. In Michigan and Minnesota, Democrats regained control lost after the 2024 elections.

In Texas, Democrats will control the lower chamber of the state legislature for the first time since 2002. The party also defeated Republicans in gubernatorial elections in Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio and Texas. Nuttycombe predicts that about 76% of the country’s population will live in states with Democratic governors.

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Priorities of the new majorities

In Wisconsin, Democrats won a 53-seat majority in the state assembly. Greta Neubauer, who is expected to lead the chamber, said the new majority would consider revising the boundaries of US House of Representatives districts. According to her, the current district maps significantly favor Republicans.

Other possible Democratic initiatives in Wisconsin include expanding Medicaid or other public health insurance programs, as well as access to free school meals. In North Carolina, Democrats regained a majority in the lower chamber of the legislature and narrowed the gap in the state senate, where Republicans retained control. At the same time, the Republican Party lost its supermajority there, which had allowed it to override vetoes by Democratic governors.

Nuttycombe linked the election results primarily to the economy and voters’ dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump. He also noted that many states saw dissatisfaction with incumbent officials, especially Republicans.

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