In the United States, Democrats won elections for attorney general in five states that lean toward the Republican Party: Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Iowa and Kansas. The newly elected officials may reconsider the states’ cooperation with federal immigration agencies, strengthen protections for access to abortion and join interstate lawsuits against the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration, The Hindu reports.

A shift in legal strategy

State attorneys general set law-enforcement priorities, issue legal opinions and can challenge federal decisions in court. Republican attorneys general have actively opposed federal regulations over the past decade, promoted restrictions on gender-affirming medical care, rolled back diversity initiatives and supported expanded access to firearms.

Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson said he plans to review initiatives launched by his predecessor, Ken Paxton. These include legal action against out-of-state abortion service providers, claims linking over-the-counter medications to autism, and lawsuits concerning vaccine effectiveness. He also intends to assess the advisability of the state’s continued cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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Plans of the newly elected officials

Johnson said he is prepared to join multistate lawsuits over what he called abuse of federal power. He also plans to focus the office’s work on antitrust cases and consumer protection.

In Iowa, Attorney General-elect Nate Willems pledged to pursue corporate polluters and restore the consumer protection division. In Ohio, John Kulewicz campaigned on a promise to counter corporate price gouging. In Kansas, Chris Mann said he seeks to make the office’s work less partisan and to review his predecessor’s lawsuits, including a case concerning access to the drug mifepristone for medication abortion.

According to Reuters sources, conservative legal figures are shifting their focus to Florida after losing a number of key positions. State Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office would continue to lead legal confrontations with Democrats.

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