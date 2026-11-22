Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican Virginia Foxx in North Carolina, United States, in the House of Representatives election. This victory secured at least 258 seats in the lower chamber of Congress for the Democratic Party. As France 24 reports, Democrats increased their number of seats by 44 — four more than in the first midterm elections under Donald Trump’s presidency in 2018.

Best result in decades

There are 435 seats in the House of Representatives. Republicans will hold at least 173 seats in the minority. The results of four more races have not been determined: one each in Minnesota and Tennessee, as well as two in Louisiana, where a runoff will take place in December.

The result of 258 seats will be the Democrats’ largest since the 1992 election, when Bill Clinton was first elected president of the United States. It also exceeds the result of the 2008 election, when the party won 257 seats in the House of Representatives.

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Plans of the new majority

Starting in January, Democrats will control both chambers of Congress: they won 56 of 100 seats in the Senate. At the same time, Republican Donald Trump remains president of the United States.

Democrats are preparing a 100-day agenda that envisages swift votes to reverse cuts to the Medicaid program and restore tax credits under the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans allowed to expire. They also plan to use their subpoena powers for a number of investigations, including into how Trump and his family increased their wealth after his return to power.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who could become speaker if his colleagues elect him to the post on January 3, 2027, did not rule out a third attempt to impeach Trump. The White House said the planned investigations could constitute “blatant criminality.”

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