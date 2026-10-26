Thailand’s Democratic Party is preparing to file a lawsuit with the Administrative Court against the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other government agencies over alleged negligence in responding to flooding in the capital. The party intends to seek full compensation for affected residents, the Bangkok Post reports.

Allegations of inadequate response

Party spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said the legal team had been instructed to prepare a lawsuit against agencies which, in the party’s view, failed to fulfill their legal duties. He linked the severe damage to residents and their property not only to natural factors and heavy rainfall, but also to insufficient and ineffective management.

Among the problems cited by the party are an inadequate drainage system, malfunctioning pumping equipment, delayed flood warnings, urban planning issues, and the disappearance of the Khlong Khubon canal. According to Kwanmuang, the deputy governor of Bangkok acknowledged that residents had not received sufficiently serious warnings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Compensation demands

The party also criticized the state compensation scheme as insufficient. According to the cited data, owners of homes surrounded by floodwater could receive 5,000 baht, while those whose homes were flooded could receive 9,000 baht. Owners of damaged cars, the spokesperson said, received minor payments.

The Democratic Party seeks to hold the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and other relevant agencies accountable, as well as secure fair compensation for those affected. According to the spokesperson, many people had to borrow money to repair their homes and recover after the floods.

Nirat Pongsitthaworn, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the government had transferred more than 8.95 billion baht to 1,169,366 households in 45 provinces, including Bangkok.

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