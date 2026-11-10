Democratic Party candidate and retired U.S. Navy two-star rear admiral Eileen Laubacher declared victory over incumbent Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in the election for the U.S. House of Representatives from Colorado's 4th District.

Preliminary voting results

As UPI reports, CNN also projected Laubacher's victory. As of the evening of November 9, when approximately 98% of the votes had been counted, Laubacher had 48.8% compared with 47.9% for Boebert. The gap between the candidates was 3,352 votes.

Laubacher traveled to Washington to take part in orientation for newly elected members of the House of Representatives. In a statement, she thanked voters in Colorado's 4th District for their trust and emphasized that she would also work for residents who did not vote for her.

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Boebert did not concede defeat

Lauren Boebert did not concede defeat and, according to the outlet, is considering seeking a recount. Her campaign claimed allegedly unusual voting patterns but provided no evidence.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said that elections in the state are safe, secure and accurate, and that every voter's ballot will be counted. Laubacher previously worked at the U.S. National Security Council during Joe Biden's presidency.

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