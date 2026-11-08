In Australia, the Supreme Court of Western Australia has ruled to permanently ban Dennis McKenna from returning to the town of Katanning, where he committed crimes against children. The restriction is one of 41 strict conditions of his release from prison, expected in less than two weeks, ABC News Australia reports.

McKenna worked as a supervisor at St Andrew's Hostel in Katanning and sexually abused dozens of boys throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He was later convicted of crimes against 29 victims, for which he served more than 15 years in prison. The hostel building was demolished in 2024.

Release conditions

The court found that McKenna posed a high risk of reoffending but concluded that this risk could be managed through strict conditions. He is prohibited from seeking contact with victims, and in the event of an accidental encounter, he must look away and move at least 100 metres away.

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His movements will also be subject to electronic and physical monitoring. He must inform authorities about any relationships and will not be allowed to have contact with children.

Reaction from the community and victims

Local council president Kristy D'Aprile called the ban an important condition for the Katanning community, located about 240 kilometres south of Perth. Lawyer John Hammond, who represented 25 of McKenna's victims in a compensation case more than 10 years ago, said he could not recall another case in Western Australia in which a person at high risk of reoffending was banned from visiting an entire town.

At the same time, Todd Jefferis, one of the first victims to speak out about McKenna's crimes, considers the restrictions imposed insufficient. According to him, the victims also asked for restrictions on additional places McKenna could travel to, including the city of Albany.

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