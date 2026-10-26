In Australia, independent Victorian parliamentarian for the South Barwon electorate Darren Cheeseman has received more than A$60,000 in reimbursement for a second residence in Melbourne since the beginning of 2024. After leaving the Labor Party, he appeared in the parliamentary Hansard transcripts on 39 of 127 possible sitting days.

As ABC News reports, the funds were paid under the Parliamentary Accommodation Sitting Allowance program. It is intended for regional MPs who live more than 80 km from Melbourne and maintain a second residence in the city to carry out public duties.

Payments and transcripts

In the 2025–26 financial year, Cheeseman received A$28,102.01 under this program — an amount close to the maximum available. During this period, he was mentioned in Hansard on 13 of 42 sitting days.

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Overall, after leaving the Labor Party, his share of appearances in the transcripts was 30.7%. When Cheeseman represented Labor, this figure was 87.7%. At the same time, absence from Hansard does not necessarily mean that an MP was not in parliament: other work that is not reflected in the transcripts may take place during a sitting week.

Transparency concerns

The Victorian Legislative Assembly has no public record of MPs' attendance. Formally, an MP must be present for at least one day during a four-year term, while absences of nine or more consecutive sitting days must be reported to the Speaker.

Cheeseman did not respond to ABC News requests. In April 2024, he was expelled from the Labor Party following allegations of prolonged inappropriate conduct toward staff, after which he remained in parliament as an independent MP. Victorian Greens leader Ellen Sandell and former state premiers Denis Napthine and Jeff Kennett supported the introduction of public records of parliamentarians' attendance.

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