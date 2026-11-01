In Australia, Liberal Party MP Garth Hamilton said he had convinced most of his colleagues not to support early access to pension savings for the purchase of a first home. He proposes that the party leave the current rules on investing, taxation and access to these funds unchanged.

As ABC News reports, Hamilton believes Australians increasingly value the stability of pension savings. According to him, voters know the status of their pension accounts and understand the importance of savings after retirement.

Dispute over access to savings

In the two previous elections, under the leadership of Scott Morrison and later Peter Dutton, the Coalition proposed allowing citizens to withdraw up to 50,000 Australian dollars from their pension savings for a down payment on their first home.

After its defeat in last year's election, the Liberal Party has not yet approved an official position on this issue. At the same time, Shadow Housing Minister Andrew Bragg has in recent months proposed various options for using savings: to repay a mortgage, raise funds for a first home loan, and as collateral or an offset when buying a home.

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Positions within the opposition

Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson supported Bragg, saying that home ownership should be a priority over pension savings. Hamilton, in contrast, insists on preserving the current system, which he links to “security, stability and confidence.”

Hamilton said he had discussed this initiative with Opposition Leader Angus Taylor. According to the MP, Taylor recognizes the importance of discussing policy on pension savings.

Meanwhile, the One Nation party promises to allow workers for three years to direct a quarter of pension contributions — 3% of salary — into current income to help those paying a mortgage or rent.

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