In the United Kingdom, Labour MP Grahame Morris has submitted a parliamentary motion calling for legal limits on the number of repeated headers of the ball in football training. The initiative concerns protecting players amid concerns over the risks of brain injuries, BBC Sport reports.

Morris, who represents the Easington constituency, said the purpose of the motion is to draw attention to evidence of a link between repeated blows to the head, including heading in football, and an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases. According to research, footballers are three and a half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases than the general population.

What measures are proposed

The parliamentary motion supports a petition submitted in September by the Head Safe Football charity. The proposed steps include:

introducing legally binding limits on repeated headers during training;

creating an interdepartmental working group involving medics, footballer representatives, civil society organizations and football bodies;

recognizing chronic traumatic encephalopathy as a public health issue;

preparing a national plan to protect players’ brain health;

strengthening awareness of the risks of heading, including in schools and as part of physical education classes.

Such parliamentary motions allow MPs to express a position and gain support from colleagues, but even a significant number of signatures does not guarantee that they will be considered in parliament.

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Current restrictions and compensation

The Football Association of England has already abolished deliberate heading in grassroots children’s football matches for players under the age of 11. Amateurs are recommended to perform no more than 10 headers per week in training, while professional clubs in England are advised to limit themselves to 10 high-force headers per week. In Scotland, heading exercises in professional football are prohibited on the day before a match and the day after it.

Head Safe Football founder Judith Gates considers voluntary guidelines insufficient because coaches and parents do not always know about them or understand the reasons behind them. Her husband, former Middlesbrough footballer Bill Gates, died with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham also called on English football to officially recognize the dementia crisis in the sport and create a compensation scheme for former players. The Professional Footballers’ Association and the Premier League created a brain health fund that has provided around £1 million annually since 2023. Activists consider this amount insufficient to cover care costs.

The Football Association of England has not made a financial contribution to this fund, but said it continues to invest in research and implement recommendations for professional and grassroots football. The association noted that scientists and medics continue to study the link between heading and long-term brain health.

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