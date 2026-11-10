In Pakistan, National Assembly member Hussain Elahi of the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam said that, in his view, the Punjab government led by Maryam Nawaz is distributing development funds in a biased manner. As Dawn reports, at a public gathering in Kila Islam Nagar near Tanda, he supported criticism voiced by his cousin, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Salik Hussain.

Funding claims

Elahi claimed that the provincial authorities are not allocating funds for projects launched in 2022 under former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi. According to him, 3 billion Pakistani rupees had been earmarked to complete ongoing development projects in his constituency.

The lawmaker also said that the provincial government allegedly spent 11 billion rupees on an aircraft for the chief minister but did not allocate funds to complete these projects. He questioned the authorities’ priorities and claimed that Lahore’s development is allegedly considered more important than that of other areas of Punjab. According to Elahi, several important roads in his constituency have remained in poor condition or unfinished for four years.

Dispute with Maryam Nawaz

The conflict began after Salik Hussain’s television appearance, in which he praised Pervaiz Elahi’s work as head of the provincial government and criticised Maryam Nawaz. In response, she demanded that the minister provide evidence for his claims and sent him a legal notice.

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Nawaz also said that the reason for Salik Hussain’s dissatisfaction may not have been corruption or development, but the replacement of the Gujrat deputy commissioner. According to her version, the minister wanted a candidate of his own choice appointed to the post.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari responded that the development initiatives of Nawaz’s administration are causing dissatisfaction among certain political forces. She also said that the critics had held high-ranking positions for years but had not changed the situation in Gujrat.

The dispute is unfolding amid differences within the Chaudhry political family from Gujrat. Hussain Elahi’s father, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, is the younger brother of PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Moonis, the son of Pervaiz Elahi, said that his political camp does not plan to move closer to Shujaat’s family.

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