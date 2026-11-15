In the United Kingdom, MP Danny Kruger has acknowledged that Reform UK lost some support to the Labour Party after a “very difficult year”. As The Guardian reports, Kruger, who a little over a year ago defected from the Conservative Party to Nigel Farage’s party, linked the shift in polling to the emergence of Labour’s new leader, Andy Burnham.

Changes in the polls

Speaking on Sky News, Kruger said that the Labour Party had replaced a “deeply unpopular” leader with one who “looks more convincing”. According to him, this united left-wing voters and helped Labour increase its support, while Reform UK lost several points in the polls.

At the same time, the MP insisted that Reform UK was “moving towards victory”. He said Conservative votes were concentrated in their traditional regions, while his party was able to compete across the country, including in Wales, Scotland and northern England. Kruger also said the small party was modernising “behind the scenes”.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure on Reform UK

According to a More in Common poll, at the start of the month the Conservatives rose to 25% — for the first time in 18 months, they exceeded the figure they had at the time of their record election defeat. Another poll, conducted by former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft, showed 31% support for Labour, 26% for the Conservatives and 18% for Reform UK.

Reform UK is also awaiting a report from the parliamentary commissioner for standards regarding Farage’s failure to declare a £5 million gift from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne. The Guardian also reports that, following several undercover media investigations, two of Farage’s advisers and local councillors left the party, while the party’s secretary-general stepped down last week.

Another Sky News programme participant, former Conservative activist Tim Montgomerie, who joined Reform UK, said he no longer considered the party’s victory at the next general election likely. At the same time, he suggested that it could still become the leading centre-right force in the United Kingdom.

Read us on