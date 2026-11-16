In South Korea, Kwon Chil-seung, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party, plans to introduce amendments to the National Health Insurance Act. The initiative is intended to allow children born out of wedlock to foreign mothers and Korean fathers to receive national health insurance after parentage is recognized by the Korean parent, even before the citizenship acquisition procedure is completed.

As Korea Herald reports, such children are often unable to access subsidized kindergartens, preventive vaccinations, medical checkups and general health insurance until they obtain citizenship of the Republic of Korea. Obtaining this status can take years even after their relationship to a Korean parent has been confirmed.

Parentage recognition procedure

Under the law, a child born out of wedlock to a foreign mother usually acquires the mother's citizenship and is considered a foreigner. To subsequently acquire Korean citizenship, parentage must be recognized by the Korean parent. The procedure may involve court hearings and DNA testing, followed by citizenship registration with the Ministry of Justice.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Ministry of Justice data obtained by Kwon, 611 children acquired citizenship of the Republic of Korea through recognition of a Korean biological parent in 2025. About 75% of them were under the age of nine. Between 2021 and 2025, there were an average of 567 such children per year, and in some cases the parentage recognition procedure lasted up to 357 days.

Care and treatment costs

At a parliamentary forum, cases were presented in which foreign mothers paid for their children's care and treatment themselves while awaiting a decision. In particular, a Mongolian mother spent about 700,000 won per month on kindergarten until her child obtained citizenship, while court proceedings were delayed. A Filipina was forced to fully pay for her child's pneumonia treatment because national health insurance coverage was unavailable.

Kwon also said that he is considering possible changes to the Immigration Act and the Child Care Act. They are intended to close the support gap between a child's birth and the recognition of parentage.

Read us on