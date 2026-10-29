In Australia, One Nation House of Representatives MP David Farley has declined Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s offer to hire an additional personal staff member with a remuneration package worth $200,000. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said the party views the offer as an attempt to exert political influence on it and divide it amid a dispute over parliamentary staffing.

As ABC News reports, Farley received a letter this week authorising him to hire one more staff member. The offer was made without his request, and the MP declined it. Hanson said One Nation would not allow the prime minister to buy or divide the party.

Dispute over staffing resources

All Australian parliamentarians have five electorate staff members, while the decision on the number of additional personal staff members is made by the prime minister. The issue has become a point of dispute between Albanese, One Nation and some independent parliamentarians, who are calling for increased resources for certain representatives outside the major parties.

According to ABC News, the additional position offered to Farley matched the resource previously granted to another One Nation MP, Barnaby Joyce, after he left the National Party and moved to the crossbench. Both parliamentarians represent large regional electorates in the lower house.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Demand to change the allocation process

Hanson said the staff allocation system was open to abuse and called for staffing levels to be determined by an independent body. According to her, One Nation has spent several months seeking a fair, transparent and objective approach after the party acquired minor-party status as a result of Joyce’s move.

Last month, Hanson, independent senator Fatima Payman and independent Fowler MP Dai Le jointly criticised what they considered unequal staffing standards. They also introduced a proposal to strip the prime minister of the personal authority to determine such appointments.

According to May data, Payman was the only independent parliamentarian without additional personal staff members. One Nation, which has two MPs and four senators, has five additional personal staff members.

Read us on