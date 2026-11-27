In South Korea, Yoo Yong-won, a lawmaker from the opposition People Power Party, reported that North Korean troops crossed the Military Demarcation Line between the two Koreas about 40 times during October and November. According to the Korea Herald, the lawmaker was provided with this information in the form of data on line violations.

Number of crossings

About 30 cases of crossing the Military Demarcation Line were recorded in October, and about 10 more in November. Earlier, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported about 20 such cases in August and about 30 in September.

The crossings continued after an explosion south of the Demilitarized Zone on September 21, which injured three South Korean servicemen. According to the source, mines planted by North Korea exploded, but Pyongyang denies responsibility for the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Military response

Under response rules, South Korean troops broadcast warnings and fire warning shots if the line is crossed.

Pyongyang is also strengthening border fortifications by installing barbed-wire fences and mines along the inter-Korean border. This work became noticeable after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described relations between the two Koreas as relations between two hostile states. Yoo Yong-won called on South Korea's Defense Ministry and military to give a practical and firm response to line crossings and border fortifications.

Read us on