In South Korea, Shin Jeong-hun, a lawmaker from the Democratic Party of Korea, called on the government to examine all countries that send workers to the country for financial penalties imposed on citizens for changing workplaces. During a parliamentary audit of the Ministry of Employment and Labor, he also proposed introducing a permanent mechanism to monitor such practices, Korea Herald reports.

Fines in Uzbekistan and deposits in Bangladesh

According to Shin, Uzbekistan charged E-9 visa holders a monthly fine of $2,000 if they changed jobs without approval from their country's authorities. The sanction also applied to workers who overstayed their visas or left their workplace without permission.

In Bangladesh, workers with E-9 visas were required to pay a deposit before arriving in South Korea. Part or all of the amount could be withheld in a number of cases, including after a worker changed jobs.

In August, South Korea's Ministry of Gender Equality and Family asked the Ministry of Employment and Labor to examine whether such fines and deposits could be linked to human trafficking. The ministry said these mechanisms could significantly restrict workers' ability to change employers.

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Changes following Seoul's request

At the request of South Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labor, Uzbekistan in September abolished provisions requiring prior approval to change jobs and providing for fines for violations. Bangladesh also began returning paid deposits to workers. At the same time, Shin stressed that the government must verify the actual implementation of these changes and their sustainability.

Under South Korea's employment permit system, E-9 visa holders may change workplaces up to three times during the first three-year employment period and twice more during a possible extension of one year and 10 months. The program brings in unskilled foreign workers from 17 countries to work in manufacturing, agriculture, construction and other permitted sectors.

Role of the employment service

The lawmaker also criticized the Human Resources Development Service of Korea, which is responsible for recruiting foreign workers. The agency issued employment history certificates at the request of Bangladeshi authorities for the return of deposits to their citizens working in South Korea. The service said it had not been aware of a possible link between this practice and human trafficking and reported that it stopped issuing such certificates for deposit refunds in April.

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