UK MPs seek to expand census ethnic categories — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, a group of MPs from different parties is advancing a bill that would allow participants in future censuses in England to identify themselves as English in all ethnic categories. The initiative is being introduced by Liberal Democrat president Josh Babarinde, The Guardian reports.

Changes to England’s census

Currently, in the ethnicity question, the option “English” is available only in the “White” category. At the same time, respondents who choose Asian, Black, Mixed or other categories can state a British identity, including “Asian or Asian British”, but do not have a separate option to describe themselves as English.

The bill, which Babarinde will present on Tuesday under the ten-minute rule procedure, proposes adding the option to identify as English to every ethnic-origin category. Such short bills rarely become law, but MPs use them to draw attention to a particular policy.

According to the publication, in England and Wales, around 11% of the UK-born population, or about 5 million people, belong to ethnic minorities. Scotland’s and Wales’s censuses already offer options such as “Scottish Asian” and “Black Welsh”.

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MP support and the debate over identity

The initiative was backed by former deputy prime minister David Lammy, former foreign secretary James Cleverly, Conservative Mark Pritchard and Layla Moran, chair of the parliamentary health committee. Other supporters include Conservative Ben Obese-Jecty, Labour’s Adam Jogee and Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson.

Babarinde said that Englishness is not defined by skin colour. MPs supporting the changes also noted that under the current census wording, 60% of England’s football squad at the World Cup would technically not be classified as English.

The initiative was prompted in part by remarks from Reform UK MP Suella Braverman, a former Conservative home secretary. She said that she does not consider herself ethnically English because of her South Asian heritage and described Englishness as an ethnicity. Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf distanced himself from this position, saying that former footballer Ashley Cole is English.

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