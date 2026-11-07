In Chile, 16 lawmakers appealed to the state legal defense body, the Consejo de Defensa del Estado (CDE), asking it to consider civil lawsuits and criminal complaints or other actions against former executives of the state-owned copper company Codelco. The appeal is linked to information about overstated copper production figures in 2024–2025, The Rio Times reports.

Lawmakers’ request to the CDE

The appeal, dated November 6, 2026, contains ten questions for the CDE. The lawmakers want to determine whether the body has filed a criminal complaint and whether it is considering seeking damages from former executives, board members, or external auditors.

They also request an assessment of the damage to state assets, a review of the possibility of recovering bonuses paid on the basis of overstated figures, and consideration of precautionary measures to enforce a possible future court ruling. The authors of the appeal include Diego Schalper and Ximena Ossandón, lawmakers from the conservative National Renewal party.

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Codelco data and audits

At an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on November 5, Codelco chairman Bernardo Fontaine stated that the company’s production figures had been overstated by approximately 24,000 tonnes in 2024 and by net 18,100 tonnes in 2025. According to him, these figures may still change after the audits are completed.

According to Codelco, duplicated data resulted in inventories being overstated by 15,200 tonnes of net copper and affected bonus payments to some employees and executives. The preliminary estimate of the accounting impact from the overstated inventories is between $120 million and $140 million.

Audit firm KPMG is reviewing production data from all Codelco divisions for 2024 and 2025, while EY is conducting a forensic audit. Following internal audits, the company dismissed eight executives and specialists on October 29. The lawmakers’ appeal is a political step rather than a lawsuit; it is currently unknown whether the CDE has begun its own review and whether it will take legal action.

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