Kenya’s National Assembly has rejected changes to electoral legislation that provided for a mechanism to livestream presidential results as they are counted and announced in electoral constituencies. The decision was made during consideration of the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which is to be returned to the Senate after the amendments made.

Proposals on broadcasting results

As Nation Kenya reports, South Suba MP Caroli Omondi proposed requiring Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to organize, at the national tallying centre, the broadcast and display of presidential election results announced in constituencies, as well as diaspora votes.

His proposals were intended to supplement changes previously supported by the Senate regarding the tallying and transmission of presidential results. However, National Assembly MPs rejected them because they had earlier deleted the entire Clause 22 of the bill, to which those amendments referred.

Dispute over the current provision

The National Assembly stated that it had not prohibited the livestreaming of results: in its view, it remains provided for under Section 39(1G) of the Elections Act. This provision stipulates that the commission must establish a mechanism for broadcasting results announced at polling stations, but such data are intended only to inform the public and do not serve as the basis for the official declaration of results.

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At the same time, Nation Kenya notes that the High Court found this provision unconstitutional because it diminished the significance of polling-station results, which the court petitioners described as final. After this, the IEBC recommended that Parliament pass new legislation that would allow broadcasting without conflicting with the court ruling. Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, meanwhile, stated that Section 39(1G) had not been declared unconstitutional and remains in force.

Other changes to the bill

MPs also approved a requirement for the IEBC to submit audited voter registers to both houses of Parliament within 14 days of receiving the relevant report and to publish it on the commission’s website. Separately, they introduced provisions on the procedure for courts to examine electronic evidence in election disputes, including servers, memory cards and log files.

In addition, the National Assembly rejected a proposal to create a separate register of voters who changed their polling station, and also did not support the IEBC’s initiative to increase the maximum number of voters at one polling station from 700 to 1,000.

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