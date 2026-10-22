Members of parliament in the Australian state of New South Wales said that a briefing by police and parliamentary security about their protection heightened concerns over safety. As ABC News Australia reports, Liberal MP Alister Henskens said the answers during the meeting were so inadequate that some parliamentarians cried.

Concerns intensified after an attack in the state of Victoria on independent federal MP Helen Haines, as well as an incident at the New South Wales Parliament. Last week, an anti-coal protester jumped over the public gallery barrier and ended up on the chamber floor, shouting at the premier. He was restrained by MPs and the deputy parliamentary sergeant-at-arms until special constables arrived.

Concerns over the security response

Henskens said that the incident in the chamber and the slow security response were raised only during questions at the briefing. According to him, MPs also did not receive a clear explanation of which security staff could enter the restricted-access chamber area.

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During the incident, Speaker Greg Piper ordered the audiovisual broadcast of the sitting to be stopped. This is a standard procedure intended to prevent offenders from receiving multi-angle coverage. At the same time, briefing participants were told that stopping the broadcast deprived security staff of a clear picture of the situation in the chamber.

Additional measures and threats to MPs

Greg Piper said he takes MPs' safety seriously, and additional special constables were assigned after the security breach in parliament. Parliament is also carrying out a major security-system upgrade, including establishing additional checkpoints. Visitors pass through metal detectors, and their bags are X-rayed if they do not have a pass.

The briefing also mentioned an evacuation due to a fire alarm, after which, according to Henskens, people could return to parliament without proper screening. Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said police take every threat seriously and can strengthen protection for MPs if necessary. Parliamentarians were advised not to attend public events alone and to be cautious about disclosing their whereabouts.

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