In Poland, MPs from the Poland 2050 party, Łukasz Osmalak and Bartosz Romowicz, may take up positions as deputy ministers. As RMF24 reports, this was one of the outcomes of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s talks with Sejm Deputy Marshal Szymon Hołownia.

Positions in ministries

According to unofficial information from RMF24, Osmalak is to move to the Ministry of Infrastructure. Romowicz may join the leadership of the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy. The radio station also reports that Donald Tusk is expected to officially sign the appointments in the second half of November.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes after the minister’s resignation

Last week, Tusk met with Hołownia following the resignation of the then head of the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy, Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz. Poland 2050 lost the post of head of this ministry, and the prime minister entrusted its management to Anna Bartół, who has been Poland’s permanent representative to the EU since 2024. Bartół is to join the Council of Ministers after taking the oath before President Karol Nawrocki.

Poland 2050 is also planning an election for a new party leader. According to RMF24, the most likely sole candidate for the post will be MP Paweł Śliz, who until recently chaired the parliamentary group. The election is planned for early December.

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