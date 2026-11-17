In Belgrade, representatives of the Student List took the oath at the first session of Serbia’s new parliament. The youth-backed movement won 140 of 250 seats, while Aleksandar Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party has 103 seats. The remaining seats belong to ethnic minority parties, Deutsche Welle reports.

Support outside parliament

Hundreds of people gathered outside the parliament building to support the newly elected deputies. Most Student List representatives previously had little or no political experience: they include schoolteachers, lecturers and other professionals.

At the same time, the crowd greeted candidates from the Serbian Progressive Party negatively. One attendee poured yogurt over the head of an SNS member as she was climbing the steps to the parliament entrance. Serbian media reported that the newly elected deputies had been preparing for the first session for several days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deadline for forming a government

After the parliament is formed, the Student List will have 90 days to nominate a prime ministerial candidate, present a program and form a government. The movement brings together left-wing and right-wing forces, supporters of a European course and a pro-Russian course. Its members say they intend to carry out internal reforms and advance negotiations on Serbia’s accession to the EU.

The Student List also opposes sanctions against Russia, the aggressor state, and the recognition of Kosovo. The movement promised to improve the healthcare system and education, as well as double the defense budget.

The election of a new parliament speaker is expected to lead to the appointment of a new acting president. Early presidential elections must be called by November 27 and held by December 27. Aleksandar Vučić will not be able to run for president again because of the constitutional two-term limit.

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