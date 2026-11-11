In Israel, Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech of the Otzma Yehudit party on Wednesday submitted a bill to repeal the Oslo Accords, the Hebron Agreement and the Wye River Memorandum. The initiative, introduced at the start of the 26th Knesset’s term, also provides for returning to Israeli control territories transferred under these arrangements, the Jerusalem Post reports.

What the bill provides for

Under the proposal, all agreements signed within the Oslo process, as well as subsequent arrangements, are to be annulled and cease to be binding on the State of Israel. The bill also proposes repealing legislation that ensured the implementation of arrangements between Israel and the Palestinians.

A separate provision proposes restoring the situation that existed before the agreements were concluded, including returning the territories transferred under them. The publication notes that a vote on the initiative could become a political test for parties that oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state but do not necessarily support repealing the Oslo Accords.

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The initiator’s position

The explanatory note to the bill states that after more than three decades since the signing of the Oslo Accords, thousands of victims of terrorism and the October 7 attacks, the agreements should be repealed and the transferred territories returned. Son Har-Melech also said that the initiative is intended to compel political parties to clearly define their position on the continued validity of these arrangements.

This is a renewal of the Knesset member’s previous initiative. In May 2026, consideration of a similar bill by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation was postponed at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Son Har-Melech said she would continue advancing the proposal even if it is not adopted on the first attempt.

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