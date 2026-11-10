Monika Rosa, an MP from the Civic Coalition and chair of the parliamentary committee on children and youth, has asked First Lady Marta Nawrocka to intervene in the matter of the law implementing the EU Digital Services Act (DSA). In a letter dated October 26, she referred to the first lady’s previous statements on children’s online safety. The deadline for President Karol Nawrocki to decide on the document expires on November 13, Polsat News reports.

The MP’s arguments

Rosa said that after the January veto, courts and state institutions lack tools to effectively submit requests to block criminal content.

The MP also cited data from the Ministry of Digital Affairs and NASK on 76 reports concerning dangerous content. According to her, TikTok removed all materials reported on that service, while Facebook removed one out of five materials identified by NASK.

Rosa referred to the “Children’s Internet” report, of which she is a co-author. According to the 2026 edition, in November 2025, 1.3 million children aged 7 to 12, or 55% of this age group, regularly used the most popular social media apps or messengers. The rules of the services studied provide for account registration from the age of 13.

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Blocking illegal content

After the law enters into force, orders to block illegal content will be able to be issued by the president of the Office of Electronic Communications, the chair of the National Broadcasting Council, and courts, depending on the type of case. Decisions by administrative bodies may be appealed in court.

Decisions concerning materials involving the sexual exploitation of children must be enforced immediately. In cases of incitement to hatred on racial or religious grounds, a court will decide on blocking.

In January, the president vetoed the previous law implementing the DSA, explaining this by the risk to freedom of speech posed by granting officials the authority to block content. After the veto, the government split the provisions into two laws: the first entered into force on November 6 and gave the president of the Office of Electronic Communications the role of digital services coordinator, while the second, concerning the blocking of illegal content, was submitted by the Sejm to the president on October 23.

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