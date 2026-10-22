Female MPs in regional Australia are reviewing their personal security measures and changing their behaviour in public places due to threats and attacks. The politicians say they are forced to constantly assess risks while travelling across large electorates, where emergency services may be far away and mobile coverage unstable, ABC News reports.

Danger in the regions

Victorian Parliament member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland said she shares her geolocation with her team while travelling around her electorate in the state’s northeast. However, poor mobile network coverage in many areas makes this method of protection unreliable.

According to Cleeland, constant vigilance is exhausting. She also said that insults and intimidation targeting women politicians often concern their children and appearance. Cleeland noted that abuse against politicians has become more overt over the past six months.

Attacks and threats

After an attack on independent federal MP for Indi Helen Haines in Wangaratta, police charged a man accused of making verbal threats at the office of Western Australian Parliament member Hannah Beazley. According to Beazley, the man demanded access to her and displayed homemade nunchucks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A survey by the non-profit organisation Women for Election found that nine out of ten women in politics had faced intimidation or abuse. Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell said she no longer feels safe at work.

Federal MP Ged Kearney said police now attend her public events. According to her, this followed incidents in which windows at her office were smashed and staff were injured during events.

Research on misogyny

A University of Melbourne study that surveyed 3,429 Australians about six extremist movements found that attitudes normalising or justifying violence against women were the strongest indicator of violent extremism among the views examined.

Our Watch chief executive Patty Kinnersly stressed that women in public office almost without exception receive threats of rape, rape of their children and murder. Victorian Premier Ben Carroll said Australia has made no progress in combating misogyny since Julia Gillard’s well-known speech in the federal parliament 14 years ago.

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