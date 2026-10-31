In South Korea, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Jin Sung-joon said that he had received a US visa to travel to the US Pacific Command. This came days after he said his visa had been denied, Korea Herald reports.

Visa issued at US Embassy

Jin Sung-joon, who chairs the parliamentary defense committee, wrote on Facebook that he had received the visa at the US Embassy in Seoul. According to him, the US State Department issued the official A-2 visa, albeit with a delay.

The lawmaker said he planned to depart on Sunday afternoon. During the trip, he is to hold talks with the commander of the US Pacific Command and other US military leaders on strengthening bilateral security cooperation and developing the alliance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous refusal

On Wednesday, Jin Sung-joon reported that his visa application had been denied and posted on Facebook a document that he said confirmed the rejection of the application. He expressed regret over the decision, noting that he had already visited the US command in 2014 as a member of the parliamentary committee.

The reason for the initial refusal was not specified. As the outlet notes, some observers suggested that the decision may have been influenced by the lawmaker's previous conviction for violating South Korea's National Security Act: in 1991, he was sentenced to three years in prison and a three-year deprivation of rights.

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