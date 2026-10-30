On October 30, the UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya for one year and also failed to adopt a US-drafted resolution on Western Sahara after aggressor state Russia exercised its veto. According to Anadolu Agency, 11 Security Council members supported the US draft, three abstained, and Russia voted against it.

Mandate of the mission in Libya

The resolution extending the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) was proposed by the United Kingdom. It was approved by 13 votes in favor, while Russia and Greece abstained. The document provides for support for efforts to hold elections in Libya, reunify state institutions, and form a unified executive authority.

The United States welcomed the decision and said that Libya has a historic opportunity for a political settlement. Washington stressed the need for a unified government and unified security institutions, and warned of possible consequences for those who deliberately obstruct the country’s political transition.

Explaining its abstention, Russia said that UNSMIL continues to have an important role, but warned against a rushed political process and the imposition of decisions from outside. Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said that agreements reached within the recent political process require broader support among the Libyan parties.

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Vote on Western Sahara

The US resolution on Western Sahara was intended to change the UN’s approach to the long-running dispute and advance a political settlement. US Ambassador Mike Waltz said that numerous attempts to hold a referendum over decades had produced no results and that maintaining the status quo was no longer acceptable.

According to him, the United States supports self-determination but believes that other paths can lead to it, and calls on the parties to conclude a lasting political agreement. Morocco proposes broad autonomy for the territory under its sovereignty, while the Polisario Front insists on a referendum on self-determination with Algeria’s support.

The dispute over Western Sahara has continued since 1975, when Spain ended its colonial rule over the territory. It subsequently escalated into an armed conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front, which lasted until a ceasefire in 1991.

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