The Berlin State Opera, conducted by Christian Thielemann, presented Richard Strauss’s opera “Der Rosenkavalier” at the new Shanghai Grand Opera House in China. Three performances sold out quickly, Tagesschau reports.

The main auditorium of the new theatre has 2,000 seats across three tiers, while the stage itself is the largest theatre stage in Asia. Michael Tsar, the artistic and orchestra director of the Berlin State Opera, said the company was pleased with the acoustics, although the new venue still needs time to adapt.

A year of preparation and 300 participants

Preparations for the Berlin tour lasted a year. The sets were delivered to Shanghai in several sea containers, while around 300 people worked on the production on site, including the orchestra, soloists, choir, children’s choir, costume and makeup specialists.

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“Der Rosenkavalier” became the third international production in the opera house’s opening programme. Productions of “Tosca” from Italy and “Aida” from Russia had previously been staged there. According to Zhang Xiaoding, head of the Shanghai Grand Opera House, this is the first fully staged production of a Strauss opera in Shanghai: audiences had previously only seen fragments, excerpts or concert performances.

Shanghai’s new opera house

Construction of the Shanghai Grand Opera House lasted six and a half years and was completed later than originally planned. Zhang Xiaoding named the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the main reasons for the delay. The theatre was initially scheduled to open last autumn with the Bavarian State Opera’s performance of “The Flying Dutchman,” but the production was then moved to the Shanghai Grand Theatre.

The building stands on the banks of the Huangpu River. It was designed by the Norwegian architectural firm Snøhetta together with Chinese partners; the spiral exterior staircase on the roof resembles a Chinese fan. More than 4,000 spectators can be accommodated in the theatre’s three halls. The venue plans to combine traditional Chinese opera genres, including Peking opera and Kunqu, with international productions.

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