The State Bank of Pakistan has raised the threshold for filing cash transaction reports from 2 million to 3 million Pakistani rupees. The decision took effect immediately, Dawn reports.

New reporting threshold

Under the updated rule, institutions required to file reports must notify Pakistan’s Financial Monitoring Unit only about cash transactions whose amount meets the established threshold.

Previously, the 2 million rupee threshold was set out in the Financial Monitoring Unit’s guidelines for reporting entities, adopted in 2021.

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Deadline for filing reports

Under Pakistan’s Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2010, all cash transaction reports must be submitted to the Financial Monitoring Unit immediately, but no later than seven working days after the transaction.

The State Bank of Pakistan said that complete, accurate and up-to-date information in reports submitted by regulated institutions is necessary for preparing high-quality financial intelligence reports.

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