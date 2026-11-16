In Italy, public debt reached €3.2116 trillion in September 2026, €10.8 billion more than in August. This was reported by ANSA English, citing the Bank of Italy.

Reasons for the debt increase

According to the central bank, the figure was affected by the public sector’s borrowing requirement of €27.7 billion. Among other factors, the Bank of Italy cited the revaluation of inflation-indexed securities and exchange-rate changes.

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These factors were partly offset by a reduction in the Treasury’s cash balances. Their volume decreased by €18.1 billion, to €41 billion.

Tax revenues

Italy’s tax revenues amounted to €38.3 billion in September, 3.4% more than in the same month of 2025. In the first nine months of 2026, they reached €429.5 billion, exceeding the figure for the same period of the previous year by 2.6%.

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