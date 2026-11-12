The US State Department has released a report according to which more than $12 billion in Venezuelan revenue from the sale of oil and other natural resources passed through a US Treasury Department account during the first nine months of the year. As Cyprus Mail reports, buyers of Venezuelan commodities transferred funds to the US Treasury account, after which they were allocated to Venezuela’s interim government, which cooperates with Washington.

Resource revenues

The report was prepared by the auditing company KPMG. The document is dated October 29 and was submitted to the US Congress in early November, a State Department representative said. The New York Times was the first to report the details of the report.

According to the document, more than $12.1 billion came from the sale of oil, other petroleum products, and natural gas. Another $108 million came from gold sales, $22 million from minerals, and $24.6 million from fertilizers.

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Use of funds

The report states that the money remains the sovereign property of Venezuela but is held pending allocation for public, government, or diplomatic needs. Decisions on its designation, according to the document, are made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Payments have already been made from $12.11 billion, or nearly 99% of all credited funds. The majority was directed to currency auctions conducted by Venezuelan authorities. Another $133 million was transferred directly to suppliers for services provided to the Venezuelan government.

In the public version of the report, the State Department concealed the names of the payers. At the same time, The New York Times reported that the bulk of the funds came from commodity traders Trafigura and Vitol, which received special licenses to sell Venezuelan oil after the January operation to capture then-president Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

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