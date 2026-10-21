The US State Department has denied reports that it was preparing for the departure of some employees of US embassies in the Persian Gulf countries and their family members. The department stated that the departure order applies only to Saudi Arabia.

Order for Saudi Arabia

US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott called reports of a broader plan for personnel to leave US diplomatic missions in the region inaccurate. According to him, the department issued an order for US government employees who do not perform emergency functions and their family members specifically in Saudi Arabia. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

State Department explanation

Pigott linked this decision to military actions by Yemen's Houthi group against Saudi Arabia. He mentioned attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure facilities which, according to him, resulted in civilian casualties and significant travel disruptions.

The spokesperson added that the safety of State Department employees and their families remains a priority for the department. According to him, the State Department will continue to take the necessary measures to protect and support them.

Read us on