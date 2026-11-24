In Russia, the State Duma of the aggressor state adopted a law tightening control over bank transfers between individuals. The Central Bank and the Federal Tax Service will monitor such transactions, Meduza reports.

Monitoring of regular receipts

The Central Bank will analyze transactions in individuals’ bank accounts. If the regulator identifies signs of systematically receiving income from other individuals, it will notify the Federal Tax Service.

The tax service will then request account statements from banks for such individuals. The signs of systematically receiving income, as well as the format and frequency of information transmission, are to be determined by a separate agreement between the Central Bank and the tax service.

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Rules to take effect in 2027

The new rules will take effect on January 1, 2027, and will not apply to transfers made in 2026, Russia’s Ministry of Finance explained. The ministry itself proposed tightening control, stating that transfers between individuals are often considered gifts and are not taxed, although some of them may be payment for actual transactions.

Currently, the tax service may request bank statements from people without individual entrepreneur status only if there is a decision to collect a debt or during a tax audit authorized by a higher authority.

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