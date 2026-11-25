The State Duma of Russia, an aggressor state, approved the federal budget for 2027–2029 in its third and final reading. In 2027, a record 17.1 trillion rubles is planned for national defense — 27% more than in the previous year. This will account for more than one-third of the planned 48.74 trillion rubles in state spending, The Moscow Times reports.

Defense and security spending

Together with spending on national security and law enforcement agencies, funding for defense and security forces will amount to 21.3 trillion rubles, or 44% of all state spending in 2027.

According to the State Duma’s press service, before the second reading of the bill, deputies added funds for service members and veterans of the war against Ukraine. Spending on civilian budget items, including education and healthcare, will be more modest. The outlet Vyorstka previously reported that more than one-third of Russia’s state spending may remain classified.

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Deficit and new taxes

The budget plan provides for a deficit of 5.44 trillion rubles in 2027, or 2.2% of projected GDP. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said this is lower than the record deficit in 2026 — 7.34 trillion rubles, or 3.2% of GDP.

The total budget deficit for 2027–2029 is projected at 15.81 trillion rubles. To cover rising war expenditures, the budget provides for a progressive rate of up to 22% on individuals’ passive income, 22% VAT on cross-border e-commerce transactions, and a 30% windfall tax on mining and metallurgical companies.

In favor of adopting the budget, 396 deputies voted; no one voted against it, while another 37 parliamentarians abstained. The document must now be considered by the Federation Council, after which it may be signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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