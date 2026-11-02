Since September, North Korean state media have reported the opening of more than a dozen new bulgogi restaurants in various regions of the country. In North Korea, the word “bulgogi” usually refers to grilled meat. The menus of the new establishments list dishes made with beef, pork and ostrich meat, The Japan Times reports.

Establishments outside Pyongyang

One of the new restaurants in Sinuiju, on the border with China, has three floors. In the northern city of Kanggye, visitors are offered draft beer beside an aquarium, while the opening ceremony for an establishment in Nampo on the west coast was accompanied by fireworks.

Some restaurants report halls designed for hundreds of visitors, waterside terraces and marble tables with built-in grills. Analysts believe the openings are part of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s attempt to demonstrate rising prosperity beyond Pyongyang as well. According to the source, local senior officials usually attend opening ceremonies, although Kim Jong Un has not appeared at such events.

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Doubts over affordability

Against the backdrop of reports about the restaurants, the country’s food situation remains difficult, according to international organizations. The UN World Food Programme estimated that 10.7 million North Korean residents were undernourished in 2022 — more than 40% of the population.

According to UN Comtrade, meat imports from China to North Korea more than quadrupled in 2023–2025, reaching nearly $39 million. Jeong Eun Lee, director of the North Korea research division at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said this indicates that domestic production is unable to meet demand. She called state media coverage of the restaurant openings a powerful form of propaganda.

Hazel Smith, an expert at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, suggested that some parts of the population, including trade and construction workers, may benefit from North Korea’s strengthened ties with Russia, an aggressor state. At the same time, she stressed that the emergence of restaurants is not a sign of a thriving economy, but may instead indicate that some people can occasionally afford to eat out.

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