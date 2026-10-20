US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Quad, will meet in Manila, the Philippines, next month. This will be the group’s first leaders’ summit in more than two years.

Summit during ASEAN meetings

As reported by the South China Morning Post, Rubio said in an interview with Indian TV channel CNN-News18 that the decision to hold the meeting in the Philippine capital had already been agreed. At the same time, he noted that the specific date of the summit had not yet been determined.

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The Philippines holds the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year. The country will host the ASEAN leaders’ summit and other multilateral meetings from November 16 to 18.

Quad members

The informal Quad grouping includes the United States, Japan, India, and Australia. Their leaders’ meeting is due to take place a few days before the expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China. Quad is widely viewed as a mechanism for countering China’s influence in a strategically important region.

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