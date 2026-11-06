US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington denied reports that he is considering leaving President Donald Trump’s administration. In an interview with The New York Times, Rubio said that from the outset he had planned to work for Trump until the end of his presidential term, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Reports of a possible resignation

On November 5, Bloomberg reported that Rubio had allegedly been weighing the possibility of leaving the administration, had discussed it with White House officials and had been asked to stay. US Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson called the Bloomberg report completely fabricated.

Johnson also rejected a report by The Independent about Rubio’s alleged intention to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, calling it entirely baseless.

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Political plans for 2028

Rubio, who also serves as Trump’s national security adviser, is considered one of the possible successors to the president in the 2028 election. Several days before the midterm elections, he appeared with Trump at a campaign rally.

At the same time, Rubio declined to answer questions about his political future and said he would no longer discuss 2028. Previously, he said he would support Vice President J.D. Vance if he decided to run for president. Vance is also considered a possible candidate in the 2028 presidential race.

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