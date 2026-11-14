In Germany, Deutsche Bahn has positively assessed the first month of the nationwide ban on drinking alcohol at stations. According to a company spokeswoman, the restriction has reduced the amount of litter and the number of conflicts, as well as improved conditions for passengers and railway employees, Tagesschau reports.

More than 15,000 interventions

Since the rule came into force in mid-October, security staff have approached more than 15,000 people who were at stations with alcohol. According to Deutsche Bahn, in most cases people responded to the remarks, put away their bottle, or left the station premises. Bans on entering station premises were imposed only in isolated cases.

The company also said it had increased the number of security staff from 4,500 to 5,000 since last year. DB Sicherheit teams monitor compliance with the ban, while the Federal Police are involved in the event of conflicts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rules at stations and on trains

Since October 15, drinking alcoholic beverages has been prohibited in station halls and on platforms across Germany, except in food service establishments. Before the nationwide introduction, Deutsche Bahn tested the rule at nearly 40 stations, including in Cologne, Munich, and Hamburg.

According to the company spokeswoman, 80% of respondents in a representative survey supported the ban. At the same time, rules for trains differ: on regional services, the possibility of drinking alcohol depends on the region, while on long-distance trains it is generally allowed provided other passengers are respected.

The Federal Working Group on Assistance to Homeless People had previously criticized the restriction. Its deputy executive director, Joachim Krauss, said the ban does not change the living circumstances of people staying at stations, but merely pushes them out of sight. Similar concerns were voiced by Bahnhofsmission, which supports the ban but points to the risk of problems shifting to adjacent areas.

Read us on