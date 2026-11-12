In Germany, railway company Deutsche Bahn plans to cut 30,000 jobs to bring costs under control. European companies in industry, transport, the financial sector, telecommunications and services are also announcing staff reductions amid weaker demand, US trade barriers, competition from China and process automation, Anadolu Agency reports.

Job cuts in the automotive industry

Some of the largest cuts concern carmakers and parts suppliers. As part of its restructuring, Volkswagen plans to cut about 100,000 jobs worldwide by 2030, including previously announced reductions. German supplier Bosch intends to cut more than 13,000 positions, while ZF Friedrichshafen plans to cut 14,000.

Schaeffler announced 3,460 job cuts in Europe due to pressure on profitability. French carmaker Renault is reducing its global engineering workforce by 2,400 positions as part of restructuring. The industry is adapting to high production costs, slower adoption of electric vehicles and intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Industry and transport

German industrial group Thyssenkrupp plans to cut 11,000 employees. Romanian energy producer Complexul Energetic Oltenia is reducing its workforce by 1,700 as part of decarbonization and restructuring, while shipbuilding company Damen Shipyards Mangalia intends to lay off 1,011 employees after bankruptcy proceedings began.

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Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel announced the elimination of 2,000 positions worldwide due to excess capacity and geopolitical risks. Dutch airline KLM plans to cut 1,000 jobs at the first stage of a broader cost-reduction program.

Automation in the financial sector

Banks and insurance companies are increasingly introducing artificial intelligence to perform administrative and back-office tasks. Standard Chartered plans to eliminate more than 7,000 corporate-function positions in its global operations by 2030. Barclays said it intends to cut 5,000 jobs worldwide, while Allianz Partners plans to cut 1,800 employees as it expands the use of AI and automated systems.

In the telecommunications sector, Telefónica Spain completed a voluntary workforce reduction program: at least 4,525 employees left the company, while the total number of departures is estimated at 5,500. O2 Telefónica Germany plans to cut 1,100 positions and close 60 stores, while Vodafone announced 1,200 job cuts in its European units and another 2,300 positions in Germany over the next two years.

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