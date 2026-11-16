Nine police forces in England and Wales have requested exceptional financial support from the UK government due to significant pressure on their budgets. As The Guardian reports, police chiefs say that due to a lack of funding, officers are becoming less present on the streets.

Which forces have requested assistance

According to Norfolk Chief Constable Paul Sanford, who is responsible for finances at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, additional support is needed for police forces in England and Wales to maintain their operational capability.

Durham, Cleveland, Greater Manchester, Wiltshire, Bedfordshire, South Yorkshire, Gloucestershire, Lincolnshire and Norfolk police forces have requested exceptional financial assistance. The UK Home Office, which must decide on additional funding or on allowing the relevant councils to increase the tax burden, did not confirm the number of applications submitted.

Rising expenditure and budget deficit

Sanford linked the financial difficulties to population growth and an increase in the number of complex cases, including sexual offences, historic investigations and civil orders. According to him, these areas require funding that police forces have not received. He said the applicants had approached the point beyond which providing basic services could become impossible.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police chiefs estimate the projected funding shortfall by 2030 at £4.3 billion, while they had previously forecast a gap of £3 billion. Over the past year, 43 police forces used £300 million in reserves: part of the funds was directed toward investments, and part toward maintaining the operation of the forces.

Bedfordshire Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said that without additional money, the level of services could decline. His force employs 1,486 police officers, which, in his view, is several hundred fewer than needed. He also reported an increase of about one thousand 999 calls per month compared with last year.

The Home Office said it had increased police funding by £2 billion after the election, with this year’s funding reaching a record £18.5 billion. The department also reported a review of the funding allocation formula and a reform of the police structure. At the same time, force chiefs believe that the Labour Party’s election promise to add 13,000 new officers by 2029 will not be fulfilled.

Read us on