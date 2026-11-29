Director David Fincher has suggested that the film «The Further Adventures of Cliff Booth» could be his last movie. He said this on The Ringer's «The Big Picture» podcast, Variety reports.

Fincher explained that his priorities have already changed and that he has less patience than before. The director is 64 years old and has been making films since the age of 20. According to him, filmmaking should not turn into an industrialized process, as storytelling is an intimate matter.

Work schedule

Fincher also said that he does not want to work more than 10 hours a day. At the same time, the film crew worked 12-hour days during production. He added that by eight in the evening, he would already like to be in bed.

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AI in post-production

During the conversation, the director confirmed the use of artificial intelligence at the post-production stage. According to him, the technology was used to improve work already done by people, including adjusting lip movements in a shot. Fincher said that automated dialogue replacement was used in 5% of the film, while the rest of the post-production was completed using AI.

The film is set in 1977. It is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood». Brad Pitt returned to the role of stuntman Cliff Booth, who works as a fixer for a Hollywood studio and takes on assignments from a popular film actor. The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino and Peter Weller. The film has already been released exclusively in IMAX theaters and is due to appear on Netflix on December 23.

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